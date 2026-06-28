Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari set to transform agriculture into carbon credit powerhouse

RAIPUR: Known for consistently positioning itself at the forefront of regional innovations, Dhamtari district is ready to rewrite the rules of modern agriculture.

In a pioneering move towards climate-resilient farming, the district administration inked a strategic partnership with PRITHU, a leading climate-technology organisation, to establish Dhamtari as Chhattisgarh’s first Model Carbon Agriculture district.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), besides an environmental pledge, is projected as a massive economic game-changer. The initiative is estimated to pump a staggering Rs 250 crore additional income directly into the pockets of the local farmers through the generation of international carbon credits.