Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari set to transform agriculture into carbon credit powerhouse

RAIPUR: Known for consistently positioning itself at the forefront of regional innovations, Dhamtari district is ready to rewrite the rules of modern agriculture.
In a pioneering move towards climate-resilient farming, the district administration inked a strategic partnership with PRITHU, a leading climate-technology organisation, to establish Dhamtari as Chhattisgarh’s first Model Carbon Agriculture district.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), besides an environmental pledge, is projected as a massive economic game-changer. The initiative is estimated to pump a staggering Rs 250 crore additional income directly into the pockets of the local farmers through the generation of international carbon credits.
The ambitious roadmap rolls out two massive, interconnected projects designed to heal the soil while safeguarding natural resources.
The Soil Organic Carbon (SOC) enhancement project is set to revitalise approximately 80,000 hectares of farmland across two distinct phases, focusing on trapping carbon in the Earth to boost soil fertility and water retention. The The
Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) paddy project spanning across 30,000 hectares undoes constant flooding to controlled water intervals in paddy fields, cutting down water waste and slashing harmful methane emissions without hurting crop yields.
PRITHU is backing this vision with an immediate Rs 5 crore investment over the next three years. The funding will anchor extensive farmer capacity building, fuel exchange programs, and spearhead specialised skill development to create new green-collar jobs for rural youngsters.
Dhamtari has a proud legacy of leading.
“This carbon-smart shift will unlock unprecedented financial avenues for local growers while actively fulfilling global sustainable development goals,” said Abinash Mishra, district collector.
Deputy Director (Agriculture) Monesh Sahu added that the regional department will provide rigorous, hands-on scientific training to ensure a smooth farmers transition into the profitable new era of carbon-smart farming.
“The move is to create a self-sustaining ecosystem where farmers thrive through healthier soil, water conservation, and reliable secondary streams of income. We are confident that Dhamtari will soon stand as a national blueprint for climate finance,” said Prabal Tomar, Co-founder of PRITHU.