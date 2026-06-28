'Global terror financing goes digital,' warns FATF in latest report

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), headquartered in Paris, France, has warned that terrorist groups are increasingly exploiting social media, instant messaging and streaming platforms to raise and move funds, as digital technologies create new avenues for financing terror activities.

In a latest report, the global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing watchdog said the rapid evolution of social media, messaging and streaming platforms (SMSPs) has significantly expanded the financial tools available to terrorist networks.

"Once used primarily for communication and propaganda, these platforms now incorporate payment systems, virtual assets, creator monetisation features and cross-border financial services, making them attractive channels for fundraising and financial transfers," it noted.

The report, Detecting and Disrupting Terrorist Financing Activity Through Social Media, Instant Messaging Applications and Streaming Platforms (SMSPs), a copy of which is with TNIE, builds on the FATF’s 2025 Comprehensive Update on Terrorist Financing Risks and highlights a range of emerging financing methods employed by terrorist organisations.

"According to the FATF, terrorist groups are increasingly using fraudulent humanitarian crowdfunding campaigns, creator-economy features, virtual asset donations, live-streaming and tipping functions to solicit funds," the report highlighted.

“Such entities are also exploiting QR codes and rotating cryptocurrency wallets to receive donations while using encrypted messaging, disappearing content and coded language to evade law enforcement and financial intelligence agencies. In some cases, commercial entities are being used to disguise or facilitate terrorist financing activities,” the report read.