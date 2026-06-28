Seychelles seeks Indian advanced light helicopter; India extends Rs 1,250 crore credit line

NEW DELHI: Seychelles has requested India to provide an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) as the two countries expanded their strategic and development partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.
Addressing a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the request reflects the close defence cooperation between the two maritime partners. India reiterated that its development assistance would remain aligned with the priorities of the Seychellois government.
"Any project we undertake is ultimately guided by the priority and interest of the host government and must be aligned with the interests of the people of the country," Misri said while responding to a question on India's proposed project on Assumption Island.
India also announced a Rs 1,250 crore Line of Credit, to be extended in Indian rupees, to finance Seychelles' priority development projects.
"The two sides have concluded an umbrella Line of Credit agreement, which will be extended in rupees and amounts to Rs 1,250 crore. It will be used to support priority development projects in Seychelles," Misri said.
As part of the development package, Prime Minister Modi handed over 500 metric tonnes of rice to bolster Seychelles' food security and 8,500 metric tonnes of cement to help address infrastructure challenges arising from the crisis in West Asia.
India also delivered the first tranche of six ambulances to strengthen Seychelles' public healthcare and emergency medical services.
Two Indian paramedics have arrived in the island nation to train local technicians and support the integration of the ambulances into the healthcare system.
The two leaders virtually inaugurated the groundbreaking of the Seychelles Professional and Technical Education Centre, being built under India's Special Economic Package, to boost skill development and human resource capacity.
In another significant step, Seychelles joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), deepening cooperation with India on disaster resilience.