Seychelles seeks Indian advanced light helicopter; India extends Rs 1,250 crore credit line

NEW DELHI: Seychelles has requested India to provide an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) as the two countries expanded their strategic and development partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Addressing a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the request reflects the close defence cooperation between the two maritime partners. India reiterated that its development assistance would remain aligned with the priorities of the Seychellois government.

"Any project we undertake is ultimately guided by the priority and interest of the host government and must be aligned with the interests of the people of the country," Misri said while responding to a question on India's proposed project on Assumption Island.

India also announced a Rs 1,250 crore Line of Credit, to be extended in Indian rupees, to finance Seychelles' priority development projects.