Delhi court extends custody of 10 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case till July 11

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of 10 accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), until July 11.

Ten of the 13 accused arrested in the case were produced virtually before the Rouse Avenue Court after their judicial custody ended on Monday.

The court extended the judicial custody of Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Tejas Harshad Shah, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Havaldar and Dr Manoj Shirure.

From the remaining three accused, the alleged kingpin P V Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar have already been sent to judicial custody till July 8.

Another accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was sent to 14 days' judicial custody till June 30 by the court.

The CBI has arrested 13 people so far and is investigating the suspected network involved in arranging and distributing NEET-UG question papers ahead of the examination.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

A re-exam was conducted on June 21.

More than 20 lakh medical aspirants took a second shot at the NEET re-exam after the original test was cancelled due to paper leaks, an issue that became a hot potato for the government.