NEET-UG paper leak case: Pune police arrest woman for allegedly aiding access to question papers

Pune police on Wednesday has made one arrest in connection with the NEET-UG exam paper leak case, the arrested individual allegedly helped a student gain access to question papers ahead of the examination.

Manish Waghmare, who runs a beauty parlour in Pune, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. Officials said she came into contact with individuals involved in the paper leak network and allegedly facilitated access to the leaked material.

The arrest comes after a separate detention in Nashik in connection with the same case.

Meanwhile, the investigation has also uncovered a suspected link to coaching centres in Latur. According to police, complaints were received on May 12 from a parent alleging that 42 questions from a private coaching institute’s mock test appeared in the NEET-UG exam held on May 3. The complainant alleged that this raised concerns of a possible connection to the paper leak.

Police further said that in another instance, 120 questions from mock tests conducted at certain coaching centres in Maharashtra were also found to have appeared in the final exam, prompting scrutiny of a possible wider nexus involving coaching institutes.