NEET UG paper leak: CBI conducts multiple raids across country, arrests five people

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the question paper leak and alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, has arrested five persons and conducted raids at multiple locations across the country.

According to officials, three people were arrested from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik, while several other suspects are being questioned in various cities and may be arrested later.

Among those arrested, 30-year-old Shubham Khairnar from Nashik is being brought to Delhi for further questioning after a local magistrate court granted the CBI a transit remand for him.

Nashik Police detained Khairnar on Tuesday following a request from Rajasthan Police.

After taking over the investigation on Tuesday, the CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations across the country based on emerging leads, they said.

The CBI has seized several digital devices, including mobile phones and laptops, from the suspects, which will be sent for forensic examination to trace messaging applications that may have been used to circulate the examination papers, they said.