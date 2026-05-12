'Crime against future of youth': Congress slams BJP government over NEET UG cancellation

The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the question paper leak allegations and the subsequent cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination.

Slamming PM Modi over the exam cancellation, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been "crushed by this corrupt BJP regime."

"The NEET 2026 examination has been cancelled. The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime. Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"This is not just a failure-it's a crime against the future of the youth," the Congress leader said.

Every time, the paper mafia gets away scot-free, while honest students bear the punishment, Gandhi said, adding that now lakhs of students will once have to endure the same mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty.

If one's destiny is determined not by hard work but by money and connections, then what meaning will education hold, he asked.

"The Prime Minister's so-called amrit kaal has turned into a 'vish kaal (poison-filled era)' for the country," Gandhi said.

The NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday amid allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in parts of Rajasthan.