'Crime against future of youth': Congress slams BJP government over NEET UG cancellation

The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the question paper leak allegations and the subsequent cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination.
Slamming PM Modi over the exam cancellation, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been "crushed by this corrupt BJP regime."
"The NEET 2026 examination has been cancelled. The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime. Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education," Gandhi said in a post on X.
"This is not just a failure-it's a crime against the future of the youth," the Congress leader said.
Every time, the paper mafia gets away scot-free, while honest students bear the punishment, Gandhi said, adding that now lakhs of students will once have to endure the same mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty.
If one's destiny is determined not by hard work but by money and connections, then what meaning will education hold, he asked.
"The Prime Minister's so-called amrit kaal has turned into a 'vish kaal (poison-filled era)' for the country," Gandhi said.
The NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday amid allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in parts of Rajasthan.
The NTA announced that the test would be conducted again on dates that would be announced separately. Meanwhile, the Union Government has ordered a CBI investigation into the matter.
Targeting the Rajasthan government for allegedly suppressing the complaints over question paper leak for two weeks, former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot claimed the cancellation of the exam indicated large-scale irregularities.
The government had "played with the future of the youth" by attempting to hide information related to the alleged paper leak, Gehlot alleged, while lauding the NTA's decision to conduct a retest.
"The BJP government in Rajasthan had earlier tried to conceal the OMR sheet scam in the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board to avoid embarrassment. Weak legal representation in the case resulted in the accused securing bail," he claimed.
"Information related to the NEET-UG paper leak was also suppressed, and no FIR was registered initially," he added.
Gehlot said the truth has come out now, and the real face of the BJP government has been exposed.
Seconding Gehlot's remarks, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully alleged that the NEET-UG cancellation was proof of organised irregularities in the conduct of the test.
Jully said the NTA's decision to cancel the examination and hand over the investigation to the CBI reflected the seriousness and scale of the matter and termed it a betrayal of lakhs of hardworking students.
"Eighty-nine paper leak cases had taken place during the BJP's 10-year tenure in power. Despite repeated promises and claims of action, the government plays with the future of youths," he said.
Instead of exposing the truth, Jully said, the Rajasthan government tried to suppress the matter for two weeks and put the future of students at stake.
"This reflected not only an administrative failure but also irresponsibility and insensitivity," he alleged.
Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General of the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group, had on Monday said that the probe is currently focused on a "guess paper" that was allegedly circulated among students ahead of the examination.
"Regarding the various misconceptions surrounding the NEET examination, let me clarify one specific point: there is a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions that has been circulating among students. Out of these, it is alleged that roughly 120 questions appeared in Chemistry," Bansal had said.
While the Chemistry paper carries 45 questions, the test used four sets of question papers.
"It is reported that this guess paper had been circulating among the students well in advance; it began reaching them as early as 15 days to a month prior to the actual examination. We are investigating this guess paper, which is available in the open domain," he had said.
(With inputs from PTI)