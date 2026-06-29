MoRTH to collate details of bridges, structures on NH for scientific bridge management

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has initiated a massive nationwide exercise to prepare a comprehensive inventory and condition assessment of all bridges and structures on national highways.

The exercise is being undertaken to establish a proactive and scientific bridge management system for timely maintenance and improved safety.

The initiative will enable the authorities to carry out continuous monitoring of bridge health, facilitate evidence-based planning of maintenance works and help authorities prioritise interventions based on the condition of individual structures.

As part of the exercise, the ministry has developed a new mobile-based application for the Indian Bridge Management System (IBMS), a platform for collecting bridge inventory data and conducting condition surveys.

The app will be used by field officials to capture and upload information in a standardised format, creating a centralised digital database of bridges across the national highway network, using mobile phones or tablets.

The ministry officials and other agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), Public Works Departments (PWDS) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) can also use a web-based dashboard to generate various default and custom inventory and condition reports of bridges under their jurisdiction.

The deadline for the data collection and inspection exercise is September.

The unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drone technology may also be used for the surveys, especially for inaccessible components of the structures.