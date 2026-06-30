'Final steps': Sergio Gor says US, India trade deal to be sealed soon

Expressing confidence that the India-US trade deal would be sealed soon, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday said the agreement was in its "final steps", with only the last one per cent of negotiations pending.

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit, Gor said he was determined to agree as it would be beneficial to both nations, and it would be sealed after nearly 18 months of talks.

"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There are a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal," he said.

The US envoy to India was bullish about the bilateral relationship and cited the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was driving the ties.

"People ask, Why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, the European trade deal took 20 years. So no matter what, as long as we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," he said.

The US envoy said the President has very fond memories of his visit to India and still continues to talk about it.

"His (Trump's) visit last time was one of the most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds it in a very fond place. It's an incredible thing. So, I look forward to having the President visit us back in India," Gor said.