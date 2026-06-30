SC stays Karnataka HC order directing enhancement of ethanol allocation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a stay on the Karnataka High Court order directing enhancement of ethanol allocation for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by an oil marketing company which claimed that the high court's order would destabilise the national policy of 20 per cent ethanol blending for petrol.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu issued notice on the plea filed by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd challenging the high court order.

The high court had directed the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited to consider and decide a representation submitted by a dedicated ethanol manufacturer seeking enhancement of ethanol allocation for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26.

The high court had held that dedicated ethanol plants, which were established pursuant to government policy and are contractually bound to supply ethanol exclusively to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), cannot be denied the benefit of preferential allocation contemplated under the Long-Term Offtake Agreement (LTOA).