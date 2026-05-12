CM Vijay writes to EAM on Tamil fishermen detained by Sri Lanka

RAMANATHAPURAM: Six fishermen from Mandapam South fishing harbour in Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday night for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing near Mannar.
According to fisheries department sources, the fishermen were apprehended in the southern sea area off Mannar after Sri Lankan naval personnel intercepted their country boat for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan waters.
The arrested fishermen were Alex P (25), Anthoni Rajan V (44), Santhana Alocias V P (52), Arul They Britto S (47), Albert A P (52), and Sahaya Selvashanu J A (26), all natives of the Manakudi area in Kanniyakumari district. Though they hail from Kanniyakumari, the fishermen had departed from Mandapam fishing harbour for fishing.
Officials said the fishermen and their boat were taken to Jaffna fishing harbour and later handed over to Sri Lankan fisheries authorities.
Fishermen’s associations in Mandapam condemned the arrests and urged the Union government to take immediate steps to release the fishermen and their boat.
South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF) general secretary A Churchill claimed that the fisherman's boat had developed a snag and was inadvertently dragged into the Sri Lankan waters, following which they were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging immediate ‘diplomatic intervention’ to secure the release of fishermen from the state detained by Sri Lankan authorities.
In his letter, Vijay said six fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy on May 12 after allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).
Vijay urged Jaishankar to take up the matter with Sri Lankan authorities through diplomatic channels to ensure the fishermen’s early release and safe return to India. “I request you to use all available diplomatic channels to secure the early release of the detained fishermen and their boats and ensure their safe repatriation,” Vijay said in the letter.
The Chief Minister also raised concerns over the growing number of Indian fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody. “It is also brought to notice that 54 fishermen are already in Sri Lankan prison and 264 boats have been impounded by the Sri Lankan authorities,” he said.
“In this regard, I request you to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the release of the fishermen and their boats at the earliest,” he added.