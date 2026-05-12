Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to meet Congress leaders at TNCC headquarters

Sources at the Secretariat said Vijay is also likely to meet VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay addresses the Assembly as TVK MLAs JCD Prabhakar and M Ravishankar take the charge as state Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay addresses the Assembly as TVK MLAs JCD Prabhakar and M Ravishankar take the charge as state Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, in Chennai.Photo | PTI
TNIE online desk
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CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to visit the TNCC headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the crucial floor test scheduled for May 13.

Congress spokesperson A Gopanna said Vijay will hold discussions at Sathyamurthy Bhavan with TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, AICC secretaries Suraj Hegde and Nivedith Alva, and Congress Legislature Party leader S. Rajeshkumar.

Former TNCC presidents, Union ministers, party MLAs and other senior leaders are also expected to be present, he added.

Sources at the Secretariat said Vijay is also likely to meet VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders.

On Monday, Vijay met his predecessor and DMK president M K Stalin at his Alwarpet residence. He also called on MDMK founder Vaiko, PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss and NTK leader Seeman at their respective residences in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay addresses the Assembly as TVK MLAs JCD Prabhakar and M Ravishankar take the charge as state Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, in Chennai.
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TNCC
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay