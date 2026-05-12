Hugs, handshakes and bouquets: CM meets ‘rivals’ Stalin, Vaiko & Seeman

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday paid a courtesy visit to senior political leaders cutting across party lines. He called on former CM and DMK president M K Stalin, MDMK founder Vaiko, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and NTK chief Seeman.

After the swearing-in of MLAs at the state Assembly on Monday, CM Vijay headed straight to Stalin’s residence on Chittranjan Salai. Stalin’s son and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was waiting outside, welcomed him with a warm hug.

The former CM then received Vijay at the door, embraced him, held his hands and escorted him inside. Vijay subsequently called on MDMK general secretary Vaiko at his residence in Anna Nagar, where the two held a conversation. Vaiko said the visit demonstrated Vijay’s political magnanimity and maturity.

“This shows his desire to nurture healthy politics in Tamil Nadu,” he told the media. Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiko (Lok Sabha member) added that they conveyed their best wishes to the new CM and assured him of support.

“We need to give him an opportunity; he comes with no experience. He has promised social justice and a corruption-free government. We are with him in offering good governance,” he told reporters.