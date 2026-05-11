TN CM Vijay meets predecessor Stalin in courtesy call a day after TVK's empty treasury claim

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday met his predecessor and DMK president MK Stalin at the latter’s residence in Chennai’s Alwarpet in what was described as a courtesy visit.
The meeting marked Vijay’s first interaction with Stalin after winning the April 23 Assembly polls and assuming office as chief minister.
Vijay was received warmly by Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Udhayanidhi greeted the chief minister with a handshake and hug on his arrival, while Stalin later embraced Vijay during the meeting.
The two leaders also exchanged bouquets and draped each other with silk shawls.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes weeks after a bitter electoral contest between the DMK and Vijay’s TVK in the recently concluded Assembly elections, which the latter won.
Also, in his oath taking ceremony on Sunday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had alleged that the previous government has burdened the state with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and emptied the treasury.
Stalin replied that Tamil Nadu's debt remained well within the "permissible limits".
In a post on X, Stalin said, "The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits."
"Don't start saying right away that the government has no money," he said.
"We had clearly explained the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the February budget itself. Didn't you know that? It was only after that you made so many promises to the people. Don't deceive the people who voted for you and try to divert the issue," he added.
Stalin further said, Vijay, having recently assumed administrative responsibilities, would gradually understand the challenges involved in governance and fulfilling electoral promises.