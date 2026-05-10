Thirumavalavan says 'no undue alarm' over TN debt, seeks Vijay's clarity on 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu'

NEW DELHI: Hours after the new government was formed in Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday said the state’s debt burden must be reduced, while asserting there was no need for undue alarm over the financial situation.
Thirumavalavan, the Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram, said Tamil Nadu’s economic policies must be framed with this objective in mind. “To achieve this, domestic production — the state's economic output — must be correspondingly enhanced,” he told reporters in Delhi.
“I express my hope and offer my best wishes that this government will prioritize the development of Tamil Nadu and work with earnest determination toward that end,” he added.
The VCK leader, whose party extended unconditional support to Joseph Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), cautioned that effective governance would suffer if officials provided inaccurate statistics or deliberately misled the administration with data.
“Therefore, officials responsible for furnishing such information must discharge their duties with a profound sense of responsibility,” he said.
He added that while Tamil Nadu carried a debt burden, it remained well within the limits prescribed by the 15th Finance Commission.
Thirumavalavan noted the correct way to assess debt was by comparing it with the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and said the current debt level remained within prescribed limits and added there was no need for undue alarm over the state's debt situation.
He acknowledged that the new government faced significant challenges in the form of a fiscal crisis. “It remains unclear whether or not they will continue to implement welfare schemes for the people, such as the 'Makkal Mudhalvan' scheme and the Breakfast Scheme,” he said.
VCK chief congratulates Vijay, raises ‘Vande Mataram’ issue
Congratulating Vijay on assuming office as Chief Minister, along with his cabinet colleagues, Thirumavalavan said: “Although I was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony personally, our party's MLAs were present. It is gratifying to note that the very first executive order signed — the "first signature" — grants 200 units of free electricity.”
He said the provision for free electricity, currently applicable for a two-month cycle, should be extended for the full five-year term. He also lauded the 'Singappen Thittam' (Lioness Scheme), aimed at ensuring women’s safety and security, describing it as welcome and highly commendable.
However, the VCK chief sought clarification from CM Vijay over why 'Vande Mataram' had been played before 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' (Invocation to Mother Tamil) during the swearing-in ceremony.
Referring to the ceremony, he said: “Traditionally, at official Tamil Nadu government functions, the Tamil Thai Vazhthu is played at the beginning, followed by the National Anthem at the conclusion. However, at today's event, the song Vande Mataram was played first.”
“Going forward, will this specific protocol be the standard practice observed at all future government functions? The chief minister must provide a clarification regarding this matter,” he added.
Thirumavalavan said the Left parties and the VCK had extended support to TVK with the objective of establishing a secular government and avoiding another election in Tamil Nadu.
Clarifying his party’s stand on supporting the government, he said: “We have extended our support for the formation of the government specifically to ensure that communal parties do not come to power. We have, in no way, put forward a demand — on behalf of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi — that a Deputy Chief Minister post be allocated to us; any such report is incorrect information.”
Responding to a question on whether his party would collaborate with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Parliament, Thirumavalavan said, “We will consult with our party members and make a decision regarding that matter.”
Speaking on Congress exiting the DMK-led Secluar Progressive Alliance and extending support to the TVK, he said: “It appears that this decision by the Congress party was, in fact, a decision they had already arrived at even before the elections.”
When asked by this publication why the people of Tamil Nadu had rejected the DMK government, he said: “We travelled in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu have given one and a half crore votes to that alliance.”
Asked whether he harboured any political resentment during his alliance with the DMK, he replied: “That is a story that is over. There is no need to talk about it now.”
When asked whether his support for the government would continue for the next five years, he said: “We have supported it now. It will continue depending on the government’s performance.”
Speaking on the Proportional Representation System (PRS), he said: “The system of electing members based on the percentage of votes secured—known as the Proportional Representation System—exists in countries like Sri Lanka; however, it is regrettable that this system is absent in India. The Proportional Representation System should be introduced in India as well.”
He asserted that the current Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system should be replaced and the traditional ballot paper method reinstated.