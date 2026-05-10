Thirumavalavan says 'no undue alarm' over TN debt, seeks Vijay's clarity on 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu'

NEW DELHI: Hours after the new government was formed in Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday said the state’s debt burden must be reduced, while asserting there was no need for undue alarm over the financial situation.

Thirumavalavan, the Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram, said Tamil Nadu’s economic policies must be framed with this objective in mind. “To achieve this, domestic production — the state's economic output — must be correspondingly enhanced,” he told reporters in Delhi.

“I express my hope and offer my best wishes that this government will prioritize the development of Tamil Nadu and work with earnest determination toward that end,” he added.

The VCK leader, whose party extended unconditional support to Joseph Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), cautioned that effective governance would suffer if officials provided inaccurate statistics or deliberately misled the administration with data.

“Therefore, officials responsible for furnishing such information must discharge their duties with a profound sense of responsibility,” he said.

He added that while Tamil Nadu carried a debt burden, it remained well within the limits prescribed by the 15th Finance Commission.

Thirumavalavan noted the correct way to assess debt was by comparing it with the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and said the current debt level remained within prescribed limits and added there was no need for undue alarm over the state's debt situation.

He acknowledged that the new government faced significant challenges in the form of a fiscal crisis. “It remains unclear whether or not they will continue to implement welfare schemes for the people, such as the 'Makkal Mudhalvan' scheme and the Breakfast Scheme,” he said.