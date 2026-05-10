Vijay heralds new political chapter in Tamil Nadu, promises clean and transparent government

CHENNAI: Heralding a new political chapter in Tamil Nadu, TVK president C Joseph Vijay assumed office as the State’s Chief Minister.

Soon after taking over the reins of the government, Vijay cleared key files relating to free electricity supply (up to 200 units), the creation of a women’s protection force, and anti-drug squads in every district. He also promised the people of the State a clean and transparent government.

In his speech, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay referred to the huge debt burden of around Rs 10 lakh crore and promised a white paper on the State’s finances. “I want to take it forward from there,” he added.

Appealing to the people to give him some time to fulfil his electoral promises, Vijay said, “From today onwards, I will take strict action to eliminate the drug menace and will prioritise women’s safety. I will also give importance to education, road safety, and drinking water facilities.”

“I will not err, and I will not allow my Council of Ministers to err. If anyone has thoughts of indulging in such practices now that we have won, please erase them from your minds,” Vijay warned.

The Chief Minister also asserted that there would not be multiple power centres in his government.

“This is a new beginning, a new era of real, secular social justice starts now,” the Chief Minister said.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay at a grand function held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. Vijay and most of his Cabinet colleagues took the oath of office in the name of God.

N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K.G. Arunraj, K.A. Sengottaiyan, P. Venkataramanan, C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, A. Rajmohan, T.K. Prabhu, and S. Keerthana also took oath as Ministers.