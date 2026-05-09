Why Left and VCK backed TVK chief Vijay in 'game of thrones'

CHENNAI: In a major political development that could pave the way for a TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, the two Left parties and the VCK on Friday decided to lend external support to Vijay, helping his two-year-old party muster the support of 118 MLAs, which is required to prove a majority in the Assembly.

While the state leadership of the CPI and CPM formally announced unconditional outside support to TVK, sources in the VCK said they will follow suit, though an official announcement is yet to be made. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan will make the official announcement on Saturday morning.

While the Left parties said they will lend external support to the TVK to form the government, stopping short of becoming part of it, they will continue their journey with the DMK on issues concerning secularism, state rights and welfare policies.

Sources in the VCK said, as things stand on Friday, the party is unlikely to seek a share in power. There were internal voices favouring cabinet berths, and a deputy CM post for Thirumavalavan. However, senior leaders inside the party are learnt to have rejected the proposal.