Left backs Vijay, but TVK still two seats short of forming government in TN; no swearing-in today

CHENNAI: Four days after the elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly resulted in a fractured mandate, the fledgling TVK, with its 108 seats, on Friday was still two seats short of the 118 MLAs-elect required for the party to form a government and its chief C Joseph Vijay to occupy the chief minister’s seat.

For the third day in a row, Vijay called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake his claim as the leader of the single largest party in the new House. From its 108 seats in the Assembly, the TVK’s strength will reduce to 107 once Vijay resigns from one of the two constituencies from which he was elected. The TVK’s post-poll alliance with the Congress (five seats) takes the tally up to 112.

On Friday, the CPI and CPM, with two MLAs-elect each, offered their support to the TVK from the outside, bringing TVK’s strength up to 116, only two short of the magic figure. The bone of contention turned out to be the will-they, won’t-they dance of two DMK allies, the VCK and IUML.

Lok Bhavan sources said during that Friday’s meeting, Vijay said both parties, with two MLAs-elect each, promised to support the TVK and that their letters would come in due course. The governor was said to be waiting for the letters to arrive.

However, the IUML, by evening, clarified that they remained with the DMK camp and would not be supporting the TVK. The VCK, which appeared to have all but sealed the deal with the TVK, did not send any letter of support by end of day.

Senior VCK leaders visited DMK chief M K Stalin at his house late on Friday night but sources maintained that VCK would announce its outside support to TVK on Saturday.