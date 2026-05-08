AIADMK awaits Left, VCK decision before next move as post-poll deadlock persists

CHENNAI: Amid speculation that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami may seek an appointment with Governor Rajendra Arlekar after TVK president Vijay failed to submit proof of support from 118 MLAs to form the government, sources said the party is awaiting decisions by the CPI, CPM and the VCK before taking a call.

Speaking to reporters here, senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said, "Now so many discussions are going on. I cannot say anything now. We are hoping that good things will happen."

"The public sentiment is that the AIADMK has to come to power. Our leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, will return and provide good governance. We are expecting that may happen in due course, with God's grace," he added.

Notably, the CPI and CPM have begun discussions at their offices on Friday on TVK's request for support to form the government. The VCK, which has already said its decision will be in line with that of the Left parties, is yet to announce the date for its party meeting.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MLAs who have been staying at a resort in Puducherry have been asked to return to Chennai and are expected to arrive later in the day.