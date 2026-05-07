As TN Governor insists on proof of majority before floor test, TVK seeks VCK, Left parties' support to form government

After the Tamil Nadu Governor on Thursday insisted that the Vijay-led TVK submit proof of majority before a floor test in the Assembly, the party has reached out to the Left parties and the VCK, urging their support to form a government.

TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar called on CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam and sought their support in forming a government, emphasising a share in power.

The TVK joint general secretary personally visited the Left party offices here and handed over the letters requesting their support on behalf of the party.

Kumar pointed out that TVK founder Vijay had already stated that there must be a share in governance and power, as well.

"Only then the parties can implement their respective ideologies and policies," he said, and added that "TVK is under no pressure at the moment."

TVK had already mailed its request to the Left parties, VCK and IUML, and had formally handed over the letters from Vijay, he said, and exuded confidence that TVK would form the government.

"The parties have sought time to respond to our request," Kumar told reporters emerging out of the meeting with Veerapandian.

Asked if TVK has reached out to the NDA, he replied, "We have not asked and don't intend to."

The move follows the Governor's insistence that the TVK provide proof of majority so he can formally invite him to form the government.