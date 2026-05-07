As TN Governor insists on proof of majority before floor test, TVK seeks VCK, Left parties' support to form government

After the Tamil Nadu Governor on Thursday insisted that the Vijay-led TVK submit proof of majority before a floor test in the Assembly, the party has reached out to the Left parties and the VCK, urging their support to form a government.
TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar called on CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam and sought their support in forming a government, emphasising a share in power.
The TVK joint general secretary personally visited the Left party offices here and handed over the letters requesting their support on behalf of the party.
Kumar pointed out that TVK founder Vijay had already stated that there must be a share in governance and power, as well.
"Only then the parties can implement their respective ideologies and policies," he said, and added that "TVK is under no pressure at the moment."
TVK had already mailed its request to the Left parties, VCK and IUML, and had formally handed over the letters from Vijay, he said, and exuded confidence that TVK would form the government.
"The parties have sought time to respond to our request," Kumar told reporters emerging out of the meeting with Veerapandian.
Asked if TVK has reached out to the NDA, he replied, "We have not asked and don't intend to."
The move follows the Governor's insistence that the TVK provide proof of majority so he can formally invite him to form the government.
During the second round of discussions with Vijay on Thursday, the Governor reportedly cited past incidents where courts have censured governors for failing to ascertain whether the party claiming stake to form the government enjoys a majority, to explain his decision, even as the TVK chief said he was ready to face the floor test.
Kumar said that as per the law, the Governor must invite the single largest party to form the government.
"The people have voted for TVK, and he must certainly invite us. We have already staked our claim to form the government, and we will wait for a day," he said.
With the people of the state providing a mandate to the TVK, Vijay should become the chief minister, he said.
Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) delivered a stunning performance in its electoral debut and secured 108 seats, has emerged as the single largest party, but fallen short of a majority to form the government.
The Congress, which won five seats, has extended support to Vijay, but the TVK will still need the support of another five MLAs to ensure a majority.
The VCK and the Left parties have already voiced support for Vijay and urged the Governor to invite him to form the government. They are also meeting alliance partner and DMK president M K Stalin to discuss whether to extend support to Vijay in government formation.
Meanwhile, some VCK leaders have come out urging party chief Thol Thirumavalavan to join the TVK government, citing difficulties faced in the DMK-led alliance before the Assembly elections.
"TVK has also adopted Ambedkar and Periyar as its ideological leaders. Almost the same politics spoken by VCK is now being echoed by TVK as well. TVK has ensured the victory of 28 candidates from Scheduled Communities in general constituencies. In such a scenario, aligning with TVK would pave the way for the future of youngsters like us," said VS Raghu, Dy Secy of VCK State Farmers Protection Wing.
(With inputs from PTI)