TVK chief Vijay meets Governor Arlekar for second time amid government formation bid in Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday arrived at Raj Bhavan in Chennai to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the second time in less than 24 hours to stake claim to form the government.

Senior TVK leaders accompanied Vijay during the meeting.

The second round of talks comes a day after Vijay first met Arlekar following the Congress' decision to extend post-poll support to the TVK.

Vijay, who won from the Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur constituencies, had on Wednesday submitted letters of support from 113 MLAs, including five Congress legislators who formally backed the TVK.

However, the governor reportedly informed him that the number fell short of the 118 required for a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly and asked him to return with additional support.

Earlier on Thursday, Vijay convened a key meeting of the party’s MLAs-elect in Chennai to discuss government formation, according to reports. During the meeting, the TVK is likely to elect its legislature party leader, the source added.

The TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections held on April 23. However, Vijay will have to resign from one of the two constituencies he won.