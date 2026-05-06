Vijay unlikely to take oath tomorrow as TN CM as he falls short of majority; Governor asks to garner 118 MLAs

The numbers game in Tamil Nadu has officially begun, and tensions are mounting as actor-turned-politician Vijay seeks to form the next government. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which made a spectacular debut by winning 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, is currently short of the majority mark and is working to consolidate support from other parties and legislators.

According to TVK sources, Vijay was expected to take the oath as chief minister on May 7 at an event in Nehru Indoor Stadium. However, since the Governor has not invited TVK to form the government, the oath-taking seems unlikely on Thursday.



Vijay, who won from both Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur constituencies, met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to stake claim to form the government. According to reports, he presented support from 112 MLAs, including five Congress legislators who have formally extended backing to TVK. However, the Governor reportedly told Vijay that the number falls short and asked him to return with at least 118 MLAs, the majority required to form a stable government.

Criticising the delay by the Lok Bhavan in the formation of the TVK-led government, Congress Lok Sabha MP Jothimani said,"the Legislative Assembly is the place to prove majority and asserted that there was no need to prove majority in the Lok Bhavan."

"The BJP must immediately stop playing politics via the Lok Bhavan. The Governor should immediately invite TVK leader Vijay to form the government," she said.