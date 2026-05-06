Vijay unlikely to take oath tomorrow as TN CM as he falls short of majority; Governor asks to garner 118 MLAs

The numbers game in Tamil Nadu has officially begun, and tensions are mounting as actor-turned-politician Vijay seeks to form the next government. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which made a spectacular debut by winning 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, is currently short of the majority mark and is working to consolidate support from other parties and legislators.
According to TVK sources, Vijay was expected to take the oath as chief minister on May 7 at an event in Nehru Indoor Stadium. However, since the Governor has not invited TVK to form the government, the oath-taking seems unlikely on Thursday.
Vijay, who won from both Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur constituencies, met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to stake claim to form the government. According to reports, he presented support from 112 MLAs, including five Congress legislators who have formally extended backing to TVK. However, the Governor reportedly told Vijay that the number falls short and asked him to return with at least 118 MLAs, the majority required to form a stable government.
Criticising the delay by the Lok Bhavan in the formation of the TVK-led government, Congress Lok Sabha MP Jothimani said,"the Legislative Assembly is the place to prove majority and asserted that there was no need to prove majority in the Lok Bhavan."
"The BJP must immediately stop playing politics via the Lok Bhavan. The Governor should immediately invite TVK leader Vijay to form the government," she said.
Article 164(1) of the Indian Constitution grants the Governor the power to appoint the Chief Minister and discretion to choose the right candidate in a hung assembly. Traditionally, the leader of the single-largest party is invited to form a minority government. Experts point to the 2018 Karnataka elections, where BJP, as the single-largest party, was invited to form a government despite lacking a majority—a government that lasted only three days after the Supreme Court mandated a floor test.
TVK is actively seeking to bridge the gap. Sources said Vijay has also approached AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for support, though the party has officially denied any alliance. The debutant party has also reached out to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which won two seats. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan will hold a meeting on May 7 to decide whether to extend support. Meanwhile, the Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have ruled out backing TVK and reaffirmed their support for DMK.
Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai and party state in-charge Girish Chodankar met Vijay at TVK headquarters in Chennai, confirming the Congress support in writing. Selvaperunthagai said, “This is the high command’s decision. Vijay will meet the Governor for further discussions on government formation.”
DMK leaders criticized the Congress for shifting support from its alliance partners. DMK’s Saravanan Annadurai described the move as “myopic,” accusing the party of betraying the INDIA bloc and destabilizing its own credibility ahead of future elections.
Amid these developments, the state assembly has been dissolved with effect from May 5. TVK, which ended the three-decade-old DMK-AIADMK duopoly, now faces the challenge of consolidating alliances to secure a clear majority.
With stakes high and the majority mark of 118 still elusive, Vijay and TVK are racing against time to gather additional support, while the Governor’s office carefully evaluates the claims before making a decision
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)