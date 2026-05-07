Stalin to meet party's new MLAs as observers see no scope for DMK-AIADMK alliance

The DMK has convened a meeting of its newly elected MLAs-designate at the residence of party president MK Stalin on Thursday.

The meeting comes in the wake of a changed political atmosphere, with its once-trusted ally, the Congress, opting for a post-poll alliance with the fledgling TVK, while its other allies, the VCK and the Left parties, are set to meet with the DMK chief to discuss whether to extend support to the Vijay-led party in government formation.

The Dravidian major, which won 59 seats in the April 23 election, is likely to elect party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin as the legislature party leader and also focus on its role as the opposition in the Assembly, a source in the party said.

However, with certain media reports indicating that the DMK and AIADMK may consider joining hands to form a government by overtaking actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK, which has 108 MLAs, political observers termed it "speculation".

Despite TVK chief Vijay's visit to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and a subsequent visit on Thursday to stake claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has so far not invited the party to form the government.

"This is the only reason certain media started to speculate that DMK and AIADMK would jointly form the government. Do you think it is possible?" questioned former MP and AIADMK leader PKC Palanisamy.

He told PTI that "even if there is a possibility of a tie-up between DMK and AIADMK, both will face severe consequences in allocating ministerial posts. Who will be the chief minister? That would be a big question mark."

Palanisamy also pointed out that several leaders in both the DMK and AIADMK would not accept the tie-up.