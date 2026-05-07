'Not kingmaker, the king': AIADMK denies reports of EPS’ proposed meeting with TN Governor

Senior AIADMK leader S Semmalai on Thursday ruled out that his party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would be meeting Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar amid the political uncertainty post Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

There were some reports that Palaniswami is likely to meet the governor to discuss the possibility of forming a government after providing support to TVK, which has 108 seats.

Denying the reports, Semmalai told reporters that "there is no such need".

The AIADMK has not received any invitation from TVK, written or oral, seeking support to form government in the state, the former minister said.

To a question whether the AIADMK would support any invitation extended by the TVK, Semmalai said that decision will be taken by Palaniswami.

"Our leader will decide. He is not a king maker. He is the king", he added.

Vijay is making efforts to cobble up support to form his maiden government after his TVK emerged as the single largest party post the April 23 polls, the results of which were announced on Monday.

TVK won 108 seats, 10 short of the simple majority in the 234-member House to form government. The Congress, with five MLAs, has extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.