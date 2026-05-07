AIADMK moves newly elected MLAs to Puducherry amid Tamil Nadu political uncertainty

Amid the political buzz over government formation in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK late on Wednesday moved its newly elected MLAs to neighbouring Puducherry.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told PTI that the party MLAs had been lodged in Puducherry, but did not disclose the number of legislators shifted to the Union Territory or the reasons behind the move.

The development comes amid TVK's efforts to secure a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. The Congress, which has five MLAs, has already extended support to the TVK.

In the Assembly elections, the TVK won 108 seats, followed by the DMK with 59 and the AIADMK with 47. The Congress secured five seats, PMK four, while the IUML, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK won two seats each. The BJP, DMDK and AMMK secured one seat each.

Earlier on Wednesday, AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy denied reports of any alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, asserting that the party would not support TVK chief Vijay under any circumstances.

"This is entirely false. Under no circumstances the AIADMK will support the TVK. We are issuing this clarification as per the instruction of our party general secretary (Edappadi K Palaniswami)," Munusamy told reporters after a meeting with the AIADMK chief.

(With inputs from PTI)