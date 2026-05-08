DMK ‘open’ to prop up AIADMK if TVK falls short of magic number

CHENNAI: Amid reports that the DMK, with its 59 seats, may extend support to arch-rival AIADMK (47 seats) to form a government in Tamil Nadu, the party adopted a resolution on Thursday empowering its president M K Stalin, to take “any decision” during a meeting of leaders and MLAs-elect. This suggests that the door to such an alliance is still open despite public denials.
According to leaders who participated in the meeting at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said he would take a decision keeping party’s interests in mind even as party deputy general secretary Kanimozhi was conspicuously absent. Sources close to her said she refrained from attending the meeting as she was unhappy with the discussions of a DMK-AIADMK alliance taking place within the party.
VCK weighs pros & cons of DMK-AIADMK tie-up
To downplay Kanimozhi’s absence, the party reportedly avoided seating other deputy general secretaries on the dais, except for senior leader Dindigul I Periyasamy, elected from Athoor.
While Stalin is learnt to be against such a move, a section of second-rung leaders is pushing for the partnership, with a former DMK minister from the northern region holding backchannel talks with the AIADMK. The resolution adopted at the meeting authorises Stalin, as party chief, to take any “urgent decisions after examining the political and administrative situation that emerges”.
The party leadership has also instructed the DMK MLAs-elect to remain in Chennai until May 10. According to a senior DMK leader, Stalin said that although he is keen on functioning as an exemplary opposition leader, certain decisions need to be taken keeping the party’s interests in mind.
“After consulting with senior functionaries, some decisions may have to be made. Whatever these decisions may be, party MLAs-elect must abide by them,” the source quoted him as saying.
A highly-placed source in the DMK told the TNIE that the Dravidian major is not ready to face another election in six months, and hence, the party would take a stand in favour of a stable government being formed.
“The DMK is not stopping the TVK from forming a government. In case it does not get the desired majority, we would not stake a claim, but we may support the AIADMK from the outside, in order to ensure a stable government,” the source told TNIE. Such a development would also depend on the decision taken by the two Left parties and VCK, which each have two seats in the new House, the source added.
The full resolution adopted by the party read, “The recently concluded election has resulted in a hung Assembly, with no one party securing a majority. This is a critical and complex juncture.
With Tamil Nadu not in a position to face another election, our primary objective is to ensure a stable government in the state. At the same time, we are compelled to consider, among other things, that no space is given to communal forces that are antithetical to the principles of the Dravidian movement.”
Dravidian ideologues and leaders from across the state have reportedly reached out to the DMK leadership to convey their opposition to the idea of extending support to the AIADMK.
Earlier in the day, leaders of the VCK, CPI and CPM met Stalin at his residence. When Stalin asked their opinion on their extending support to the AIADMK if it stakes a claim, the Left party leaders said that it might look as if their parties are propping up a proxy of the BJP.
“Left parties were not in favour of the idea. However, VCK leader Thirumavalavan discussed the pros and cons of such a scenario. In regard to extending support to the TVK, Stalin had asked them to take a call considering the need for a stable government,” another DMK source privy to the meeting told TNIE.
2nd-rung heads push for move
While Stalin is learnt to be against such a move, a section of second-rung leaders is pushing for it, with an ex-DMK minister from North holding backchannel talks with the AIADMK