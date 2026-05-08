DMK ‘open’ to prop up AIADMK if TVK falls short of magic number

The party leadership has also instructed the DMK MLAs-elect to remain in Chennai until May 10. According to a senior DMK leader, Stalin said that although he is keen on functioning as an exemplary opposition leader, certain decisions need to be taken keeping the party’s interests in mind.

“After consulting with senior functionaries, some decisions may have to be made. Whatever these decisions may be, party MLAs-elect must abide by them,” the source quoted him as saying.

A highly-placed source in the DMK told the TNIE that the Dravidian major is not ready to face another election in six months, and hence, the party would take a stand in favour of a stable government being formed.

“The DMK is not stopping the TVK from forming a government. In case it does not get the desired majority, we would not stake a claim, but we may support the AIADMK from the outside, in order to ensure a stable government,” the source told TNIE. Such a development would also depend on the decision taken by the two Left parties and VCK, which each have two seats in the new House, the source added.

The full resolution adopted by the party read, “The recently concluded election has resulted in a hung Assembly, with no one party securing a majority. This is a critical and complex juncture.

With Tamil Nadu not in a position to face another election, our primary objective is to ensure a stable government in the state. At the same time, we are compelled to consider, among other things, that no space is given to communal forces that are antithetical to the principles of the Dravidian movement.”

Dravidian ideologues and leaders from across the state have reportedly reached out to the DMK leadership to convey their opposition to the idea of extending support to the AIADMK.