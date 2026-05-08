TNCC launches statewide protest over Governor’s refusal to invite TVK to form govt in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Friday launched a statewide protest against Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for refusing to invite the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the government despite it emerging as the single largest party in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Leading a demonstration at Anna Salai in Chennai, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai accused the Raj Bhavan of acting at the behest of the BJP-led Centre and undermining democratic norms.

Addressing reporters at the protest site, Chodankar criticised the Governor’s decision and alleged political interference in the government formation process.

"The Governor has a mission, but he is following (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. That is his problem," Chodankar charged.

When asked about mounting speculation regarding a potential "outside support" arrangement between traditional rivals DMK and AIADMK to keep the TVK-Congress combine out of power, Chodankar said, "Let them come together. Let everyone get exposed before the people of Tamil Nadu.”

According to him, if that happens people will know who is really secular and who is ready to stand by them in this situation.

"I am confident that many secular parties are not ready to see BJP or RSS rule enter Tamil Nadu and will definitely oppose it," said Chodankar.

Addressing his party's recent exit from the DMK-led alliance to support actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK, Chodankar dismissed allegations of "backstabbing" by his party's former ally.

"In a democracy, people are the masters. We have respected the people's mandate," he stated.