Newly elected TVK ministers signal break from traditional governance

Chennai: Newly inducted ministers in the C Joseph Vijay led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on Sunday signalled a sharp break from traditional governance, announcing plans for a comprehensive audit of all state departments and a "zero interference" administrative model following the swearing in of the new cabinet.

CM Vijay's victory in his debut election is being heralded as a historic shift that upended nearly six decades of Dravidian political dominance.

Speaking to PTI Videos after the swearing-in, Minister Aadhav Arjuna described the election result as a "victory for the people", specifically crediting the youth and women of Tamil Nadu.

Arjuna emphasised that the new administration would be anchored in transparency, secularism, and social justice.

"Our leader and all ministers will provide a transparent government. We will work for all minority brothers and sisters and prioritise development," he stated.

When questioned about the transition from the previous DMK-led government, Arjuna alleged that the "experience" of the outgoing regime was largely defined by "corruption", which TVK intends to replace with a development-focused ministry.