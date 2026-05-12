IMD forecasts on time onset of Southwest monsoon over Andaman Sea

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon is likely to begin over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands towards the end of this week (May 16-17).

“Conditions are turning favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the end of this week,” stated the IMD in its daily weather forecast.

The traditional schedule for the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in the Nicobar Islands is May 15, with coverage of the entire Andaman Sea typically by May 20.

This year, the expected arrival of the SWM aligns with this timeline.

“It appears that the onset of the monsoon over the South Andaman Sea is nearly on schedule,” said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the IMD, in an interview with TNIE.

Last year, the SWM reached the South Andaman Sea, parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands by May 13, arriving earlier than the normal schedule.

Climatologically, the SWM covers the Andaman Sea by May 20 and reaches the coast of Kerala by June 1.

Earlier predictions by the IMD indicated a below-normal SWM season for 2026 (June to September), which poses challenges for Indian agriculture amid an energy crisis.