Centre strengthens infra push, increases MSP for 14 Kharif crops for 2026-27

NEW DELHI: The Centre approved a greenfield Ahmedabad (Sarkhej)-Dholera Semi High-Speed Double Line project with an estimated cost of Rs 20,667 crore and upgradation of the existing civil aviation facility in Nagpur under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode as an International Airport.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the marketing season 2026-27.
The decision has been taken to ensure remunerative prices, which are more than 50 per cent over and above the input cost for farmers.
Noting that the green-field rail line will be Indian Railways' first semi-high-speed project, planned with indigenously developed technology, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the line will provide faster connectivity between Ahmedabad, Dholera SIR, the upcoming Dholera Airport and the Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC).
"Connecting Ahmedabad with Dholera will cut down passenger travel time, enabling comfortable daily commuting and same-day return trips," the Minister said, adding that the project would not only bring two cities closer but also bring the people living hundreds of kilometres away closer to each other.
The project is planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.
In another decision, the Union Cabinet approved the Extension of the lease period of the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) land leased to MIL (MIHAN India Limited) beyond August 6, 2039, to enable MIL to license Nagpur Airport to the Concessionaire, GMR Nagpur International Airport Limited (GNIAL), for 30 years since the Commercial Operation Date (COD).
"This marks a major milestone in Nagpur airport’s journey to becoming a regional aviation hub under the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) project," the Union government said in an official release.
The Minister said that the approval has been given to upgrade and modernise the Nagpur International Airport under the PPP mode.
"In 2009, a Joint Venture Company (JVC), MIL was formed by AAI and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd. (MADC) with an equity structure of 49:51 respectively," he added.
In the release, the government said that in 2016, MIL floated a global tender for identifying a partner to operate the airport under the PPP mode.
"The GMR Airports Ltd. (GAL) emerged as the highest bidder, with a quoted revenue share of 5.76 per cent; the same was later revised to 14.49 per cent of Gross Revenue," the release noted.
"Now, with private sector efficiency and government oversight, the Airport is poised to see significant investment, modernisation, and improved passenger and cargo services," the Union government said in the release.
While approving the increase in the MSP for 14 kharif crops for Marketing Season 2026-27, the CCEA approved the Ministry of Agriculture’s proposal recommending the highest absolute increase in the MSP over the previous year for sunflower seed at Rs 622 per quintal, followed by cotton (Rs 557 per quintal), niger-seed (Rs 515 per quintal) and sesamum (Rs 500 per quintal).
The announcement regarding the hike in MSP for kharif crops for marketing season 2026-27 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production.
In the official statement, the government also highlighted procurement trends over the years. According to official data, paddy procurement during 2014-15 to 2025-26 stood at 8,418 lakh metric tonnes, compared with 4,590 lakh metric tonnes during 2004-05 to 2013-14.
Procurement of 14 kharif crops during 2014-15 to 2025-26 stood at 8,746 lakh metric tonnes, compared with 4,679 lakh metric tonnes during 2004-05 to 2013-14.
The government said MSP payments to paddy farmers during 2014-15 to 2025-26 amounted to Rs 16.08 lakh crore, compared with Rs 4.44 lakh crore during 2004-05 to 2013-14.
For all 14 kharif crops, MSP payments to farmers during 2014-15 to 2025-26 stood at Rs 18.99 lakh crore, compared with Rs 4.75 lakh crore during 2004-05 to 2013-14.