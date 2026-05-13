Four cheetah cubs born in India found dead in MP’s Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: Four cubs whose birth in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) had marked a historical milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey on April 11 were all found dead in the jungles a month later—perhaps due to predation by another animal.

The four cubs were found dead by the monitoring team near the den site in Sheopur Territorial Division (outside the KNP territory) at 6.30 am on Tuesday. The cubs were last seen alive on Monday evening.

“With the carcasses being partially eaten, the deaths seemed to have been caused due to the predation by another animal,” Project Cheetah Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said in an official statement.

While the mother cheetah has been found to be safe and healthy, a necropsy and associated detailed investigation of the four cubs’ partially eaten bodies will render more clarity to the development.

“Though the necropsy and other associated forensic investigations are yet to be conducted, still the circumstantial evidence—partially eaten bodies of the cubs—strongly suggests that they (four cubs) were attacked, killed and partially eaten by another animal, possibly a leopard.