Gupta & Yogi to reduce official vehicles, call for use of public transport

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW : After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to the citizens of the country to save petrol and diesel and to turn energy conservation into a people’s movement, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta decided to limit the number of vehicles for departmental operations.
“I and all my cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of BJP, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and will prioritise carpooling and public transport,” she said.
The CM said that in view of the current global situation, energy conservation is a responsibility linked to the national interest. “I urge all Delhi residents to also join this national effort for energy conservation by following this call from PM Narendra Modi,” she said.
Meanwhile, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, ordered an immediate 50% reduction in the official vehicle fleets of the chief minister, ministers and senior bureaucrats, while calling for a broader public movement towards energy conservation and restrained consumption.
Yogi directed the authorities concerned to remove the unnecessary vehicles from official convoys while urging ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives to use public transport at least once a week.
Yogi also proposed a weekly “No Vehicle Day” and said government employees, students and citizens from all sections of society should be associated with the campaign.
He advocated for a greater use of work-from-home arrangements, PNG, Metro services, public transport and buses to cut fuel consumption. “Official meetings, seminars, conferences and workshops should be conducted virtually as far as possible,” he said, directing that 50% of internal meetings in the state Secretariat and directorates be held online.