PM Modi repeats austerity call amid West Asia crisis, urges WFH, fuel savings, reduced gold buys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his call for austerity measures, urging people to cut fuel consumption, use public transport and electric vehicles more frequently, and defer gold purchases amid disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.

Addressing a gathering in Vadodara after inaugurating the Sardar Dham Hostel built by the Patidar community, Modi also asked citizens to opt for work from home wherever possible and reduce foreign travel.

"The West Asia crisis is one of the worst in the decade; just as we overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, we will come out of this also," he asserted.