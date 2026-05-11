'Indication of economic emergency?': Kejriwal on PM Modi's austerity appeal, seeks to know 'real state' of economy

Amid the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to ensure judicious use of fuel and avoid gold purchase and foreign trips, in view of the global energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought to know about the "real state of the country's economy."

In a post on X, Kejriwal speculated if the prime minister was hinting at an economic emergency and urged Modi to "lay the truth" before people.

"The Prime Minister has advised all citizens of the country to cut back on food and drink, to cut back on travel and sightseeing, and to cut back even on purchasing gold and other precious items. Is this an indication of economic emergency? Is the country mired in a severe economic crisis? Nothing like this has ever happened in the country before," Kejriwal said.