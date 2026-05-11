'Indication of economic emergency?': Kejriwal on PM Modi's austerity appeal, seeks to know 'real state' of economy

Amid the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to ensure judicious use of fuel and avoid gold purchase and foreign trips, in view of the global energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought to know about the "real state of the country's economy."
In a post on X, Kejriwal speculated if the prime minister was hinting at an economic emergency and urged Modi to "lay the truth" before people.
"The Prime Minister has advised all citizens of the country to cut back on food and drink, to cut back on travel and sightseeing, and to cut back even on purchasing gold and other precious items. Is this an indication of economic emergency? Is the country mired in a severe economic crisis? Nothing like this has ever happened in the country before," Kejriwal said.
"The Prime Minister should lay the truth bare before the nation. After all, what is the real state of the country's economy?" he asked.
The former Delhi chief minister was referring to a speech made by PM Modi in Secunderabad on Sunday where he urged citizens to reduce dependence on imports, edible oil consumption and use local products to strengthen the economy amid global supply chain disruptions.
He urged people to avoid purchase of gold and foreign trips. He also asked citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, use public transport, prefer car-pooling and railway transport for the movement of goods and promote natural farming practices.