'Compromised, unfit to run country': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over steps to tackle West Asia crisis impact

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks asking citizens to take steps to tackle the challenges arising from the West Asia conflict, saying that the "compromised PM" is no longer fit to run the country.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the prime minister's words were "evidence of failure".

"Yesterday, Modi Ji called upon the public to make sacrifices -- do not buy gold, do not travel abroad, consume less petrol, cut down on fertilisers and cooking oil, take the Metro, and work from home," Gandhi said in an X post in Hindi.

"These are not words of counsel; they are evidence of failure," he said.

Over a span of 12 years, the country has been brought to such a juncture that the public now has to be told what to buy and what not to buy, where to go and where not to go, Gandhi said.

Time and again, they shift the responsibility onto the public to evade their own accountability, he said.

"The 'Compromised PM' is no longer capable of running the country," Gandhi said.

The Congress on Sunday attacked Modi over his remarks urging citizens to use petroleum products judiciously, saying the prime minister is clueless about ensuring India's energy security even after three months into the US-Iran war.

The opposition party said it is "shameless, reckless and downright immoral" that the prime minister is pushing people into inconvenience, rather than building contingency plans to ensure the country's economy is unaffected by this global crisis.