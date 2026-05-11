Amid fuel shortage concerns, MEA says India engaging with multiple countries to ensure uninterrupted energy supply

Amid concerns triggered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption and cut down gold purchases and foreign trips in view of the economic impacts of the West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said India is engaging with multiple countries to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that all Indian seafarers in the region remain safe.

"Regarding energy security, we are working to ensure supply from multiple countries. We are not dependent on a single source," he said.

He also reiterated India's position on the conflict, stating, "India has always been advocating for maintaining peace. India still says we should adopt diplomacy and discussion."

Jaiswal further said that a list of leaders scheduled to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in Delhi will be shared later.

"The BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting will be held in New Delhi, and we expect representation from all member and partner countries. We will keep you updated on the specific leaders attending. From the beginning, India has been in favour of peace and has welcomed any initiative taken toward that end. We maintain that the path of dialogue and diplomacy should be followed so that peace and stability can be restored in the Gulf region as soon as possible," he said.

Jaiswal also said that there is no plan to evacuate Indians from the UAE.

"Regarding reports about evacuating Indians from Fujairah port in the UAE, I request you to look at the MEA fact-check. We have already issued a clarification stating there is no basis in fact for such a story, and there is no plan to evacuate Indian nationals from Fujairah or the UAE," he said.