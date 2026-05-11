MEA rejects news report claiming plan to evacuate Indian workers from UAE, calls it 'baseless'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday rejected a news report claiming India was working with the UAE to evacuate Indian workers through the Fujairah port, in view of the escalating tensions in the Gulf region amid the West Asia conflict.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia conflict on Monday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed the news report as baseless and stressed that there is "no plan to evacuate" Indian nationals from Fujairah or from the UAE.

"You talked about a particular news item. I would also request you to look at MEA FactCheck because we've already issued a clarification on this account. There is no basis, in fact, for such a story. Also, there is no plan to evacuate Indian nationals from Fujairah or from the UAE. So, also please do look at the clarification that we've issued," he told reporters in response to a question.

Earlier in the day, the MEA's fact-check team posted on its X account, labelling the report as "fake news."