‘Mahabharat will look small’: SC on Kapur family case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the epic war, Mahabharat, would “look small” compared to the Kapur family’s Rs 30,000 crore legal battle.

Justice J B Pardiwala, who made the observation, was hearing the property dispute between Rani Kapur and Priya Kapur and others. “We have entered into an arena where the Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it,” the Justice Pardiwala-led bench remarked orally.

Rani Kapur—the mother of businessman Sunjay Kapur, who died playing polo in England in June last year—moved the Supreme Court to stop the board of Raghuvanshi Investments Private Limited, or RIPL, from meeting on May 18.

Kapur, 80, called the meeting a ‘fraudulent attempt to bypass court-ordered mediation’. The plea was mentioned before the bench, which said the matter will be listed for hearing on May 14.

Rani Kapur also sought directions from the apex court to Priya Kapur to refrain from interfering with the functioning of the family trust till the mediation is completed.

During the hearing on Tuesday, counsel appearing for RIPL submitted that the proposed board meeting scheduled for May 18 was being convened solely in compliance with statutory and regulatory obligations applicable to a non-banking financial company. It was submitted that the meeting formed part of routine regulatory requirements and was not intended to affect or prejudice the ongoing mediation proceedings between the parties.

On May 7, the SC had referred the parties to mediation and appointed former CJI DY Chandrachud as mediator with the consent of all the parties. Rani Kapur has further sought restraint on the convening of any meeting pursuant to the notice and agenda dated May 8 for the proposed board meeting on May 18. Parallel proceedings are also pending before the Delhi High Court.