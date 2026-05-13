Medical body moves SC over NEET-UG ‘systemic failure’, seeks fresh exam oversight

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has moved the Supreme Court seeking a complete overhaul of the NEET-UG examination system after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 was cancelled over alleged paper leak irregularities.

In its plea filed through advocate Tanvi Dubey, the medical association alleged a “systemic failure” in the conduct of the exam and urged the apex court to direct sweeping reforms in the national testing framework.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 for undergraduate medical admissions, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the matter.

FAIMA sought the replacement of the NTA with a “technologically advanced and autonomous body” to restore the credibility and integrity of medical entrance examinations.

The plea also cited reports claiming that “guess papers” circulated on encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram matched more than 100 questions from the actual examination paper.

FAIMA further urged the court to constitute a high-powered monitoring committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and comprising cybersecurity and forensic experts, to supervise the re-conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The cancellation has left more than 22 lakh medical aspirants and their families in uncertainty over the fresh examination schedule, admit cards, test centres and counselling timelines.

(With inputs from PTI)