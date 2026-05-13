NEET cancellation: Opposition takes on Centre, says ‘amrit kaal’ has turned into ‘vish kaal’

NEW DELHI: Several opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday slammed the government after the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination, alleging administrative failure and insensitivity toward students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘amrit kaal’ has turned into a ‘vish kaal’ (poison-filled era) for the country, they added.

Gandhi said the hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been “crushed by this corrupt BJP regime”. In a post on X, Gandhi said, “The NEET 2026 examination has been cancelled. The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime.

Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education.”