NEET paper leak: Accused bought paper at Rs 10L, sold 10 sets for Rs 15L each

MUMBAI: The Nashik Police arrested a 30-year-old youth on Tuesday in the NEET paper leak case. In the preliminary investigation, the police have discovered that the accused purchased the NEET question paper by paying rS 10 lakh and later sold it at rS 15 lakh per set to 10 people in different states.

According to the Nasik police, the accused, who holds a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery degree, is a resident of the Nandgaon area in Nashik district and, along with some friends, runs a medical admission counselling centre in Nashik.

The Nashik Police said, “The accused was arrested in Indira Nagar, Nandgaon, Nasik, on Tuesday noon. The accused had changed his attire and hairstyle to confuse the police. He bought the leaked paper at `10 lakh, and later, he made the 10 sets of it and sold each set for `15 lakh to students from other states through medical admission counselling centres.” It added that the paper leak network spanned Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The Nashik Police has decided to hand over the accused’s custody to a central probe agency.

The Nashik Police said that the Rajasthan police had shared the accused’s details with them and further reference was obtained from social media. The police added that they are investigating if the accused operated in a network of agents.