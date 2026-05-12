One person detained in connection with NEET question paper leak as Delhi erupts in protests

The Nashik police on Tuesday detained a man in connection with the investigation into alleged question paper leak during the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

"A request from Rajasthan Police was received this morning for taking an individual into custody in connection with the NEET examination paper leak issue. Accordingly, Nashik police Crime Branch Unit 2 has nabbed a person," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan.

A team of Rajasthan Police would arrive in the city to take his custody, he added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination, taking note of alleged irregularities and question paper leak in Rajasthan.

The Union Government has referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations.

In a statement on X, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system.

"On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency said.

The agency said the inputs received, taken together with findings shared by law enforcement agencies, established that the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand."

"The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days," it added.