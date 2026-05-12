Kejriwal alleges 'political patronage' in NEET question paper leak, urges students to hit streets

AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged "political patronage" in the question paper leaks of the NEET (UG) 2026 exams and urged aspirants to hit the streets against the irregularities and the cancellation of the exam.

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal stated that the NEET question paper was leaked four times in the past nine years and none of the accused were punished.

"I sympathise with all the students affected by the cancellation of the NEET paper. I know how hard students work for such exams. Coaching is expensive, and many families even pawn their jewellery to arrange money," he said.