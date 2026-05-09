Punjab being 'ill-treated, coerced' by Centre: Kejriwal on ED raids against Minister Sanjeev Arora

AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Union Government over the ED raids at the premises of Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora.

Kejriwal alleged that Punjab has been "ill-treated" and "coerced" by the Centre in the last few years.

The comments came as the Enforcement Directorate conducted fresh searches at the premises of Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of an investigation into a newly registered money laundering case.

In a long Hindi post on X , Kejriwal charged, "Modi ji has got daily ED raids started in Punjab soon after the Bengal polls concluded. Modi ji has coerced Punjab in the last few years and ill-treated Punjabis by different means.''

Kejriwal compared Modi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and accused him of "occupying" and "torturing" the people of Punjab.