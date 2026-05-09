Punjab being 'ill-treated, coerced' by Centre: Kejriwal on ED raids against Minister Sanjeev Arora

AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Union Government over the ED raids at the premises of Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora.
Kejriwal alleged that Punjab has been "ill-treated" and "coerced" by the Centre in the last few years.
The comments came as the Enforcement Directorate conducted fresh searches at the premises of Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of an investigation into a newly registered money laundering case.
In a long Hindi post on X , Kejriwal charged, "Modi ji has got daily ED raids started in Punjab soon after the Bengal polls concluded. Modi ji has coerced Punjab in the last few years and ill-treated Punjabis by different means.''
Kejriwal compared Modi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and accused him of "occupying" and "torturing" the people of Punjab.
"Modi ji has dishonestly occupied various parts of the country and now reached Punjab...Punjab taking inspiration from the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus, will face Modi ji's torture and save the whole country from it," he said.
He alleged that attempts were made to weaken the water rights of Punjab, take away Punjab University, and stop rural development funds.
Referring to the defection of several AAP Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP in April, Kejriwal claimed they were targeted using the ED, which contributed to the decision.
Arora also faced the ED raid but did not join the BJP; so another raid has been conducted, he alleged.
Kejriwal said the prime minister, a few years ago, "challenged" Punjab's farmers and he had to bow down, adding he has now "challenged" the whole of Punjab.