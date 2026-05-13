PM Modi shrinks convoy, pushes EV use after call to reduce fuel consumption

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharply reduced the size of his official convoy, days after calling for austerity measures and urging citizens to cut down on the use of fuel-driven vehicles.

Official sources said the downsized convoy was deployed during the Prime Minister’s recent visits to Gujarat and Assam, shortly after his address in Hyderabad. The reduction was carried out while retaining all key security arrangements mandated under SPG protocol.

Sources added that Modi has also directed officials to incorporate electric vehicles into his convoy wherever feasible, without making fresh purchases.

The SPG has already started implementing the instruction, while ensuring there is no compromise on mandatory security guidelines laid down in the Blue Book.

The Home Minister has also taken steps to reduce his convoy to less than half, following the Prime Minister's appeals for conservative fuel use.