Uttarakhand High Court demands answers on prisoners kept behind bars after serving time

DEHRADUN: In a stern intervention, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state government to submit a detailed policy framework regarding the release of long-term convicts who have already completed their life sentences.

The division bench, comprising Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Siddharth Sah, has granted the administration one week to clarify its stance, scheduling the next hearing for May 18.

The court’s directive stems from a persistent gridlock in implementing Supreme Court guidelines on prisoner release.

While the state government submitted that several inmates have already been set free, it maintained that those involved in "serious offenses" remain in custody, with some cases requiring further clearance from the administration.

Counsel for the petitioners, however, argued that this continued incarceration is a violation of fundamental rights.

"Many prisoners have completed their sentences long ago. Despite clear directives from both the Supreme Court and this High Court, they remain behind bars. The jail administration has repeatedly ignored our pleas for release, which constitutes a clear disregard for judicial orders," the petitioners stated.