100 killed as storms, rain and lightning batter Uttar Pradesh; CM orders relief and damage survey

At least 100 people were killed after strong winds, heavy rain, hailstorms and lightning battered several districts of Uttar Pradesh, uprooting trees and electric poles and damaging houses, according to the Relief Commissioner’s office.
The highest number of 21 deaths was reported from Prayagraj district while Bhadohi reported 17. In Mirzapur, 15 people died due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Fatehpur reported nine deaths, while six people died in Badaun. Four deaths each were reported from Pratapgarh and Bareilly.
During the last 24 hours, rainfall was reported in nearly 30 districts, including Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Ayodhya.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the loss of lives and damage caused by the unseasonal weather on Wednesday and directed officials to ensure that relief reached affected families within 24 hours.
In a post on X on Thursday, the Relief Commissioner’s office said, "Due to bad weather on May 13, including storms, rain, hailstorm and lightning, reports of 89 deaths, 53 injured persons, 114 livestock losses and damage to 87 houses have been received in the state, which has been taken cognisance of by the Hon'ble Chief Minister."
It said the Chief Minister had directed all Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to verify the incidents “with full sensitivity” and ensure that financial assistance was distributed to affected families within 24 hours while maintaining direct communication with them and extending all necessary assistance.
The Relief Commissioner’s office said the situation was being monitored continuously in coordination with district officials and that necessary funds were being released to districts.
According to a list issued by the Prayagraj district administration, seven deaths were reported in the Handia area, four in Phulpur, three in Soraon, two in Meja and one in Sadar due to the storm and rain.
In Bhadohi, district administration sources said at least 16 people died in storm-related incidents.
Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said trees and electric poles were uprooted in several areas while many houses were damaged in the storm.
In Fatehpur, Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi said nine people were killed and 16 injured in storm-related incidents in the district.
"Eight people, including five women, died in Khaga tehsil, while a woman died after a wall of a house collapsed in Sadar tehsil," he said.
In Pratapgarh, four people died in separate incidents involving wall and cemented shed collapses and lightning strikes amid strong winds and rain, officials said.
Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar said Bhim Yadav (25) died after he was trapped under the debris of a cemented shed that collapsed in Ojha Ka Purwa village in the Lalganj Kotwali area.
He said Bhushan Pandey (56) died after a wall collapsed in Sari Swami village under the Baghrai police station area.
Mr. Bhukar said Shanti Devi (46) of Narangpur village and Lal Bahadur (44) of Chhatrapur Shivala Raghna village also died in storm-related incidents.
In Kanpur Dehat district, two persons died in rain-related incidents, officials said.
Police sources said a 19-year-old woman, Ruchi, died after being struck by lightning in Bhauthari village under the Rasulabad area while standing under a neem tree with goats during heavy rain.
Several goats also died in the incident.
A 60-year-old man standing nearby was injured, they added.
Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Dushyant Kumar said reports regarding human and livestock losses had been sought from local officials and that financial assistance would be provided as per government rules.
In Deoria, Komal Yadav (62), a resident of Bhimpur Gaura village, died after being struck by lightning, district administration sources said.
Two others were injured in the incident.
In another incident, Ramnath Prasad (65), a resident of Neruari village, died in a lightning strike.
In Sonbhadra district, Madhav Singh (38) died after being trapped under a tree uprooted during the storm and rain.
Adityanath directed District Magistrates and officials of various departments to visit the affected areas and provide all possible assistance to victims and their families.
He also instructed officials to remain alert and directed the Revenue and Agriculture Departments, along with insurance companies, to conduct a survey of the damage and submit a report to the government.
(With inputs from PTI)