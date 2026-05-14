Akhilesh stepbrother dies from massive blood clot in lungs: Autopsy report

LUCKNOW: Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and spouse of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died early Wednesday in Lucknow. He was 38.

According to Syama Prasad Mookerjee Hospital (Civil Hospital) director Dr GP Gupta, a team of doctors was sent to Prateek Yadav’s residence on getting the information about his deteriorating health condition at 5 am on Wednesday. He was brought to the hospital and was declared dead at 5.55 am.

However, wife Aparna was not in Lucknow when Prateek breathed his last. His last rites will be held on Thursday at 12.30 pm in Lucknow.

As per sources, Prateek was found unconscious in the kitchen early in the morning, following which the doctors at Civil Hospital were called in.

The body was taken to King George’s Medical University for autopsy, the report of which revealed sudden cardiac arrest as the reason for his death.