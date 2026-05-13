'Extremely heartbreaking': Akhilesh Yadav on stepbrother Prateek's death

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday described the death of his stepbrother Prateek Yadav as “extremely heartbreaking”.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister rushed to the Civil Hospital and later to the King George Medical University, where an autopsy was scheduled.

Prateek, 38, fell ill suddenly in the early hours of Wednesday and was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, sources said.

Akhilesh Yadav did not speak to the media at either hospital, but posted a brief statement on X, “Shri Prateek Yadav's demise is extremely saddening. May Lord grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tributes!”