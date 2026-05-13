Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and Akhilesh Yadav’s half-brother, dies at 38

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, passed away at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow early on Wednesday morning.

Prateek, a fitness enthusiast and owner of a prominent gym in Lucknow, was 38 years old.

According to sources, he was brought to the hospital by Aman Singh Bisht, his wife Aparna Yadav’s brother, at around 6 am, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to the Chief Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Dr. DC Pandey, Prateek Yadav had no pulse and his heart had stopped functioning when he was brought to the hospital.

Sources said Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader who is currently in Assam to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma, left immediately for Lucknow after receiving the news.

The cause of Prateek’s death has not yet been disclosed. However, sources close to the family claimed that he had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow in critical condition on April 30 due to an illness.

Sources further claimed that after spending three days at Medanta and feeling somewhat better, Prateek returned home without formal discharge from the doctors.

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Aparna’s brother is accompanying the body to King George's Medical University for the autopsy.

"The demise of Shri Pratik Yadav Ji is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!" the Samajwadi Party said in a brief post on X.